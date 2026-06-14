IIT Madras develops indigenous pilot plant to process 100 tonnes of eWaste per year

The pilot plant facility is designed to treat 100 tonnes per annum of PCB and is located at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Tiruchirapalli, an IIT Madras release here on Sunday said.

It processes bare-printed circuit boards (PCBs), one of the most hazardous and metal-rich components of electronic waste. PCBs contain significant quantities of copper, lead and tin, metals that otherwise leach into soil and groundwater if e-waste is not handled properly, posing long-term environmental and public health risks.

From lab-scale chemistry to a functional unit, this innovation demonstrates a zero-discharge, single-acid process to recover metals from electronic waste, offering a scalable blueprint.