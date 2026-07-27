IIT Madras develops advanced cooling technology for compact electronics, defence systems

The study introduces a redesigned Flat Plate Pulsating Heat Pipe (FPPHP), a passive cooling device that transfers heat without the need for external power. As electronic devices continue to become smaller while delivering higher computing power, efficient heat dissipation has emerged as a critical requirement to sustain performance, improve reliability and extend the lifespan of components used in consumer electronics, data centres, defence platforms and electric vehicles.

Led by Arvind Pattamatta and Pallab Sinha Mahapatra of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, the research proposes a novel antiparallel configuration in which the heat-absorbing evaporator and the heat-releasing condenser are positioned on opposite faces of the cooling plate. Unlike conventional designs that place both sections on the same side, the new layout is intended for compact electronic enclosures where available space is limited.

The researchers evaluated two sealing configurations, one using a silicon gasket and the other employing O-rings. Experimental results showed that the O-ring configuration achieved 16 per cent lower overall thermal resistance at higher heat loads owing to stronger working-fluid pulsation. At a heat input of 100 watts, the O-ring design lowered the evaporator temperature to around 69 degrees Celsius and recorded an overall thermal resistance of 0.44 K/W, outperforming the gasket-based configuration.