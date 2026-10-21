IIT-Madras conclave to focus on AI governance, accountability

The Industry Conclave on AI Governance 2026, organised by the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), will focus on ‘AI Measurement and Governance’, bringing together researchers, industry representatives and policy experts.

“Governance that isn’t grounded in measurement remains a statement of intent, not a practice,” said Prof Balaraman Ravindran, head of WSAI and CeRAI, emphasising the need for rigorous evaluation to ensure AI systems are fair, safe and robust.