IIT Madras, CMC develop AI tools for early detection of kidney diseases

“The team aimed to develop intelligent systems that would help clinicians make quicker and more informed decisions,” said Prof GL Samuel of IIT-Madras’ Department of Mechanical Engineering, who led the study with research scholar Jennifer Delighta, in collaboration with Prof Santosh Varughese of CMC Vellore’s Department of Nephrology.

Jennifer Delighta said early detection was of paramount importance in kidney disease and that the tools could help identify at-risk patients earlier and plan treatment more effectively.

The CKD model has been developed as a user-friendly prototype, with further work aimed at improving its accuracy and interpretability for clinicians.

Supported by IIT-Madras and the SPARC project, the study is also a step towards developing a kidney digital twin. The researchers plan to validate the models using larger patient datasets and explore their integration with wearable sensing systems for personalised kidney health monitoring.