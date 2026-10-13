IIT Madras centre to map over 100 human brains into 3D atlases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the centre to the nation on October 11 and released C-STROKE, the world's first 3D atlas of a human brain affected by an ischaemic stroke.

According to a press release issued by IIT Madras, C-STROKE is part of a global effort to generate whole-brain 3D maps at cellular resolution, covering developmental stages from the foetal stage to old age and encompassing neurological disorders.