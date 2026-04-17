IIT-Madras brings OmegaBall to India, eyes national rollout

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday introduced OmegaBall, a three-team, circular-field variant of football, in India, hosting an inter-college tournament and proposing a national-level club to drive its expansion.
Launched by Director V Kamakoti, the event at the campus football ground brought together teams from institutions including Loyola College, Guru Nanak College, Dr Ambedkar Law University, The New College, Saveetha University and YMCA College of Physical Education, alongside IIT-M teams.
OmegaBall features three teams competing simultaneously on a circular pitch with three equidistant goals, enabling each side to attack two goals while defending one. Matches are played in three 13-minute sessions without the offside rule, encouraging continuous, high-tempo play.
Dean (Students) Sathyanarayana N Gummadi said, “IIT-M plans to register an OmegaBall Club under the TN Societies Registration Act. The response has been enthusiastic, given the higher ball contact time and game speed. The goal is to represent India on international platforms.”
Students described the format as tactically demanding and fast-paced. “With three teams, players must constantly adapt, anticipate multiple threats and make quick decisions,” said Zachary Langstieh, a second-year student.
Around 100 students have already participated in demonstration matches, with the institute positioning the initiative as part of a broader push to promote emerging sports and student engagement.