IIT-Madras brings OmegaBall to India, eyes national rollout

Dean (Students) Sathyanarayana N Gummadi said, “IIT-M plans to register an OmegaBall Club under the TN Societies Registration Act. The response has been enthusiastic, given the higher ball contact time and game speed. The goal is to represent India on international platforms.”

Students described the format as tactically demanding and fast-paced. “With three teams, players must constantly adapt, anticipate multiple threats and make quick decisions,” said Zachary Langstieh, a second-year student.

Around 100 students have already participated in demonstration matches, with the institute positioning the initiative as part of a broader push to promote emerging sports and student engagement.