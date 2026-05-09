IIT Madras: Bodhan AI literacy mission targets 1 million teachers by 2027

The initiative, titled ‘AI Literacy for Teachers’, was unveiled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the IIT-M Technology Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi earlier this week.

Positioned as a large-scale capacity-building programme for educators, the initiative seeks to embed AI tools into routine classroom functions including lesson planning, assessments, multilingual content preparation and administrative workflows. Calling the programme a key step towards building a future-ready education ecosystem, Pradhan said, “The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and aims to create an India-centric and responsible AI framework in education. Empowering teachers with AI capabilities will be central to shaping an inclusive and sovereign technology ecosystem.”