IIT Madras alumni-led Blurgs AI secures USD 2.2 million to expand defence, maritime intelligence platforms

CHENNAI: Blurgs AI, a deep-tech startup founded by two IIT Madras alumni, has raised USD 2.2 million in seed funding to accelerate the global expansion of its artificial intelligence-driven intelligence platforms catering to defence, national security and commercial maritime sectors.
The funding round was led by Pravega Ventures and Shastra VC, with participation from angel investors Suraj Nalin, co-founder of PlaySimple Games, and Yashwanth Madhusudhan, co-founder of Fyle.
The startup, headquartered in Chennai and Bengaluru, develops AI-based decision intelligence platforms that serve defence establishments as well as commercial maritime operators. Its technology enables real-time situational awareness, threat detection and adversary monitoring for security agencies, while offering operational intelligence, regulatory compliance and performance optimisation for ports, fleets, shipyards and fisheries.
Blurgs AI said its platforms are already being used by organisations including the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, Bharat Electronics, DRDO laboratories, Mumbai Port Authority, Dubai Maritime City and The Nature Conservancy. It added that these deployments were secured before the company raised institutional funding.
“This investment marks an important milestone in our journey,” said Roshan Raj Mohanty, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The oceans are becoming increasingly connected, contested and commercially significant. The future of national security and critical infrastructure will rely on trusted intelligence that is real-time, resilient and reliable. We are building deep-tech platforms from India that enable governments, enterprises and communities to make faster and more informed decisions,” he added.
Co-founder and Chief Scientist Avinash Kori said the company’s technology was designed to convert complex operational data into actionable intelligence. “We help decision-makers understand what is happening, why it matters and what actions to take next with confidence,” he said.
Explaining the investment, Pravega Ventures said growing geopolitical shifts and climate-related challenges were making maritime intelligence strategically important, while Shastra VC noted that Blurgs AI was addressing a critical gap by transforming fragmented sensor and operational data into decision-ready insights.
The company said the fresh capital would be deployed to strengthen its core technology, expand its workforce, accelerate product development across commercial maritime applications, enhance defence capabilities and support its expansion into international markets.