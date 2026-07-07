IIT Madras alumni-led Blurgs AI secures USD 2.2 million to expand defence, maritime intelligence platforms

The funding round was led by Pravega Ventures and Shastra VC, with participation from angel investors Suraj Nalin, co-founder of PlaySimple Games, and Yashwanth Madhusudhan, co-founder of Fyle.

The startup, headquartered in Chennai and Bengaluru, develops AI-based decision intelligence platforms that serve defence establishments as well as commercial maritime operators. Its technology enables real-time situational awareness, threat detection and adversary monitoring for security agencies, while offering operational intelligence, regulatory compliance and performance optimisation for ports, fleets, shipyards and fisheries.