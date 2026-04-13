IIT-M Zanzibar opens admissions for fourth batch

Applications are open for full-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2026 academic year, with screening tests for the M.Tech programme scheduled on April 26 and for the BS programme on June 6 at centres in India and overseas.

Launched in 2023 through a collaboration between the governments of India, Tanzania and Zanzibar, IIT Madras Zanzibar began operations from its transit campus in Bweleo with programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. It later added a BS course in Chemical Process Engineering to cater to Africa’s growing industrial needs.