IIT-M Zanzibar opens admissions for fourth batch

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Monday announced admissions for the fourth batch at its Zanzibar campus in Tanzania, marking a steady expansion of India’s first international IIT as it broadens programmes, partnerships and global outreach.
Applications are open for full-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2026 academic year, with screening tests for the M.Tech programme scheduled on April 26 and for the BS programme on June 6 at centres in India and overseas.
Launched in 2023 through a collaboration between the governments of India, Tanzania and Zanzibar, IIT Madras Zanzibar began operations from its transit campus in Bweleo with programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. It later added a BS course in Chemical Process Engineering to cater to Africa’s growing industrial needs.
Director V Kamakoti said the initiative reflected IIT Madras’s global ambitions.
The campus currently has over 129 students, with about 51 per cent from Tanzania and others from countries including Ethiopia, Zambia and Kenya, alongside notable female participation.
Preeti Aghalayam, Dean (Global Engagement), said the institute’s international partnerships were opening up new opportunities. “We look forward to welcoming students from across the world to this unique campus,” she said.
The campus entered a new phase in January 2026 with Prabhu Rajagopal taking charge as Director-in-Charge. “The first M.Tech batch recorded 100 per cent placements. We are preparing to welcome PhD scholars and launch a Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” he said.