IIT-M, Vertiv to develop digital talent pool with over 2,000 STEM students

CHENNAI: IIT Madras is partnering with Vertiv and IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation to develop a skilled digital talent pool with over 2,000 STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) students.

They will be trained with a 35-hour self-paced online programme in data centre operations and maintenance, IIT-M said on Wednesday.

From the initial pool, 160 students will get an opportunity to attend a 5-day immersive programme at the IIT-M campus. They will be recognised with a Certified Intelligent Data Centre-Operations and Maintenance (CIDC-O&M) programme from IIT-M, a certification widely recognised for data-driven, AI-powered data centres.

The curriculum is designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills, combining theoretical knowledge and hands-on training aligned with the growing demands of India’s digital economy.

According to Subhasis Majumdar, MD-Vertiv India, “The training programme covers critical topics, including data centre infrastructure, thermal and power management, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance strategies essential for maintaining uptime and operational efficiency in today’s always-on environments.”

Participants will also gain exposure to emerging technologies and best practices through industry case studies and practical demonstrations owing demands of India's digital economy. The programme’s design and content aim to supplement and further the students’ employability as they enter the job market.