The two-day eCV Dialogue, scheduled for January 21 and 22, 2027, under the patronage of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government, will bring together policymakers, automobile manufacturers, fleet operators, logistics companies and researchers to deliberate on policy, technological and infrastructure requirements.



IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles accounted for approximately 40 per cent of India’s on-road transport fuel consumption and nearly 25 per cent of its oil import bill. "Even as India moves towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and electric mobility gains ground in other vehicle segments, electric trucks account for only around 0.2 per cent of total commercial vehicle sales," he said.



The dialogue aims to formulate concrete policy recommendations, infrastructure standard operating procedures and national transition roadmaps to guide government and industry action.



Professor CS Shankar Ram, Associate Dean (ICSR) and Principal Investigator of the Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking, said electrifying commercial vehicles was crucial to reducing emissions, strengthening energy security and curbing dependence on imported fossil fuels.