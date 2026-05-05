IIT-M summit pushes pivot from lab research to market-ready innovation

Held at Bharat Mandapam, the summit titled, ‘From IITM. For Bharat. Building Together’, brought together government, industry and academia to frame a collaborative pathway for technology-led growth aligned with the vision of a developed India.

“Research cannot remain confined to academic theses; it must translate into real-world products and solutions,” Pradhan said, describing India’s innovation ecosystem as being at a critical juncture.

While highlighting the country’s global talent footprint, he pointed to a structural gap where technologies developed by Indian talent overseas are often bought back by domestic industry. “India must invest in building its own products, leveraging its strength as both producer and consumer,” he said, referring to a proposed Rs 1 lakh crore push towards research and development, particularly in the private sector.