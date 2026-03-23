IIT-M study links North India's winter fog to particulate pollution

The findings, published in leading peer-reviewed journals, challenge the long-held view that large-scale wind circulation changes linked to global warming are the primary cause of worsening fog episodes.

The study, led by N Arun and Prof Chandan Sarangi of IIT-M, found that high concentrations of fine particles near the ground during winter nights accelerate fog formation and intensification. As temperatures drop, water vapour condenses rapidly on these particles, producing millions of microscopic droplets that severely reduce visibility.