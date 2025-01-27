IIT-M set to host Asia’s first international hyperloop competition in February

CHENNAI: IIT Madras is gearing up to host the Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025, an event that will bring together the brightest minds from around the world to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions in the field of Hyperloop technology.

Scheduled to take place from February 21 to 25, this inaugural edition of the GHC is being touted as Asia's first international Hyperloop competition, and is expected to attract a diverse array of participants, including students, researchers, and industry leaders from the United States, Europe, Turkey, and other parts of the globe, according to IIT-M.

“The competition will be held at IIT Madras' cutting-edge Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility that has been meticulously designed and built with the support of esteemed partners, including the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T, and HindalCo,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

According to Professor Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras, the GHC is more than just a competition – it is a testament to the power of innovation and the potential of young minds to shape the future of transportation.

"The GHC is a shining example of what can be achieved when students are given the right opportunities and platforms to showcase their talents," he remarked.

"Our vision goes beyond the realm of competition; we aim to inspire and equip the next generation of engineers, designers, and innovators to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in the field of transportation,” he added.

“The GHC 2025 is being organized with the explicit goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable and ultra-fast transit systems, which are critical to addressing the pressing environmental and infrastructural challenges facing the world today. By bringing together key stakeholders from the Hyperloop ecosystem, including industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers, the competition aims to facilitate a free flow of ideas, expertise, and knowledge, and to provide a global platform for collaboration and innovation,” the release stated.

“Throughout the five-day event, participants will have the opportunity to engage with renowned experts in the field, showcase their projects and ideas, and compete for prestigious awards and recognition,” it added.

The competition will also feature a range of workshops, seminars, and panel discussions, which will provide a forum for delegates to share their experiences, discuss the latest trends and developments in Hyperloop technology, and explore potential avenues for collaboration and partnership.















