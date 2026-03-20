IIT-M rolls out new PG programmes in public policy, semiconductors, robotics

The programmes, MA in Public Policy, M.Tech in Semiconductor Materials Technology, M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems) and M.Tech in Robotics, will be offered across departments, focusing on governance, advanced manufacturing and next-generation technologies.

Announcing the courses, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said the institute was responding to evolving industry and national requirements. “We are introducing highly interdisciplinary programmes to create skilled manpower. These courses integrate modern tools with core engineering,” he said.