IIT-M rolls out new PG programmes in public policy, semiconductors, robotics

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched four new postgraduate programmes, including an MA in Public Policy and three M.Tech courses in emerging technology domains, in a move aimed at strengthening interdisciplinary education aligned with national priorities.
The programmes, MA in Public Policy, M.Tech in Semiconductor Materials Technology, M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems) and M.Tech in Robotics, will be offered across departments, focusing on governance, advanced manufacturing and next-generation technologies.
Announcing the courses, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said the institute was responding to evolving industry and national requirements. “We are introducing highly interdisciplinary programmes to create skilled manpower. These courses integrate modern tools with core engineering,” he said.
The MA in Public Policy, offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, will train students in policy design, governance frameworks and analytical skills across sectors such as healthcare, education and energy. “The programme will equip students to craft effective policies addressing complex societal challenges,” said department head Rajesh Kumar.
The M.Tech in Semiconductor Materials Technology seeks to support India’s semiconductor push by building expertise in materials and device technologies. “It combines strong fundamentals with exposure to cutting-edge research and industry needs,” said V Subramanya Sarma, Head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.
The CEMS specialisation in mechanical engineering integrates simulation, machine learning and high-performance computing, while the robotics programme focuses on intelligent automation and hands-on training in advanced systems.
IIT-M said the new courses are designed to prepare graduates for roles in industry, research, government and emerging technology sectors.