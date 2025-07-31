IIT-M researchers develop sustainable packaging material from agri waste

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed a biodegradable, agriculture waste-based packaging material that could effectively replace conventional plastic foams like EPS and EPE.

Led by Lakshminath Kundanati, Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, the team created mycelium-based biocomposites using fungi such as Ganoderma lucidum and Pleurotus ostreatus, cultivated on agricultural and paper wastes.

The material has demonstrated promising mechanical strength, water resistance, and biodegradability at lab scale, with potential applications in thermal and acoustic insulation as well.

“This research addresses two critical challenges—plastic pollution and agricultural waste disposal—by transforming low-value residues into high-value, eco-friendly products,” said Kundanati. India generates over 350 million tonnes of agricultural waste and more than 4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually.

The study, funded by the Ministry of Education and IIT Madras’ New Faculty Initiation Grant (NFIG), was published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioresource Technology Reports in June 2025.

It was co-authored by research scholars Sandra Rose Biby and Vivek Surendran, alongside Kundanati.

The project identified ideal fungus–substrate combinations, with Ganoderma grown on cardboard showing compressive strength far superior to EPS.

To take the innovation beyond the lab, the team has launched a start-up, NatureWrks Technologies, to commercialise the product and explore industry collaborations and licensing deals.

The researchers are also seeking government support to scale up development and ensure broader societal impact.