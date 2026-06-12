IIT-M releases world’s most detailed 3D atlas of human brainstem

The atlas was released during the third BRICS Neuroscience Symposium held at the campus.

Speaking at the event, Principal Scientific Adviser, GoI, Ajay Kumar Sood said that the atlas integrated MRI data, histology and detailed cellular architecture, creating one of the most comprehensive publicly available digital maps of the human brainstem.

“This can help researchers identify specific cell populations affected by brainstem lesions and support future clinical applications,” he added.