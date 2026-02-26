IIT-M releases handbook to move towards Zero Emission Trucks

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has come up with a practical, financially-viable roadmap for powering Zero Emission Truck (ZET) charging infrastructure with renewable energy. The institute also released a comprehensive handbook to support policymakers and industry stakeholders in accelerating adoption.
The study and handbook have been developed by the Centre for Excellence in Energy and Telecommunications (CEET) and the Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET) housed in the Department of Engineering Design at IIT Madras.
The research sets out pathways for integrating dedicated solar and wind power generation, supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems, into high-capacity ZET charge parks. The objective is to decarbonise electric mobility while reducing dependence on conventional grid power.
As a key outcome of the study, a handbook titled "Re-Charge Ready Reckoner" was released, designed as a policy-ready reference aligned with the requirements of various State and Central governments. The handbook is intended to inform and strengthen national and state EV charging strategies through evidence-based analysis and real-world modelling.
Highlighting the timeliness and requirement of this handbook, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said sustainable decarbonisation requires appropriate greening of the electricity supply to ZET Charge Parks as the country moves towards ZET. "I expect this to be a valuable resource to various stakeholders, including Decision Makers and Charge Park Owners and operators, to catalyse Green Charge Parks," he said.
The handbook serves as a technical and financial blueprint, addressing concerns around upfront investment, operating costs and long-term returns. It highlights how the integration of renewable energy and BESS can significantly lower energy costs and demand charges, while positioning ZET charge parks as future multi-energy hubs.