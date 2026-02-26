IIT-M releases handbook to move towards Zero Emission Trucks

The study and handbook have been developed by the Centre for Excellence in Energy and Telecommunications (CEET) and the Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET) housed in the Department of Engineering Design at IIT Madras.

The research sets out pathways for integrating dedicated solar and wind power generation, supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems, into high-capacity ZET charge parks. The objective is to decarbonise electric mobility while reducing dependence on conventional grid power.