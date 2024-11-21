IIT-M Pravartak partners with US based Codenatives for salesforce B2C training

CHENNAI: With an aim to bridge the skill gap in the rapidly growing digital commerce industry, IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Thursday informed that it has partnered with Codenatives, a US -based IT Company, to offer the Salesforce B2C Commerce Developer training program for professionals.

According to IIT-M Pravartak, the 70-hour online training program will span eight weeks, combining instructor-led sessions with 130 hours of hands-on practice.

This structured approach will cover essential topics such as sandbox setup, SFRA introduction, cartridge configuration, controller creation, ISML templates, custom and system objects, storefront development, caching techniques, and third-party integrations.

“Registrations will commence on November 22. Interested candidates can enrol through the link - https://digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=286&cart=.

Each participant will receive an individual sandbox instance for personalised training, with flexible timing options to accommodate Indian, US, and UK hours.” a release from Pravartak read.

Speaking about the program, Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer of IIT-M Pravartak said, “As companies increasingly adopt technologies like Salesforce B2C commerce, the demand for skilled developers continues to rise, driving opportunities across various industries."

This partnership seeks to empower professionals in digital commerce, enabling them to advance their careers in this rapidly evolving field.

With its comprehensive curriculum and expert guidance, this training program is poised to become a valuable resource for professionals seeking to enhance their skills in Salesforce B2C Commerce development.