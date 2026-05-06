IIT-M Pravartak opens applications for 5th edition of 'Out Of The Box Thinking' course

CHENNAI: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation has opened registrations for the 2026 batch of its flagship 'Out Of The Box Thinking' (OOBT) course, an online initiative that promotes creative problem-solving through mathematics and logic.
Launched in June 2022, the programme has so far attracted over 3.19 lakh participants, including school and college students, graduates, teachers, researchers and working professionals from across the country. Registrations for the new batch commenced on May 4 and will remain open till July 31.
Designed to move learners beyond conventional, rote methods, the course uses mathematics as a medium for developing analytical and lateral thinking skills. Through puzzles, logical exercises, patterns and real-world applications, participants are encouraged to approach problems from multiple perspectives and arrive at innovative solutions.
Addressing an event held at the IIT-Madras campus to mark the fourth anniversary of the programme, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said the initiative was aimed at helping students "think differently and approach problems creatively."
"When the mind is refined through the right approach, solving problems becomes not only easier, but also far more meaningful," he said.
Chief Executive Officer of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, MJ Shankar Raman, said the programme was launched with a vision to create meaningful educational impact across sections of society.
"What started as a simple interaction soon became a transformative journey for us. OOBT continues to inspire students to think beyond conventional boundaries and approach problems with creativity and confidence," he said.
The fully online programme offers four graded levels catering to beginners as well as advanced learners. Subjects covered include number theory, algebra, geometry, statistics, logical puzzles and visual mathematics.
As part of the 2025 edition, IIT-M Pravartak recently held a certificate award ceremony, in which top performers were honoured with cash prizes and certificates.