IIT-M Pravartak, Maven Silicon launch semiconductor skilling programmes for professionals

CHENNAI: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Maven Silicon to roll out two 9-month certification programmes in VLSI Design and Verification and Embedded Systems Design, aimed at working professionals.
Aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, the programmes combine structured online learning with hands-on labs and a capstone project, allowing participants to upskill without leaving their jobs.
Successful candidates will receive joint certification from IITM Pravartak and Maven Silicon. Admissions for the inaugural cohort will open shortly.
India’s semiconductor market, currently valued at about $52 billion, is projected to more than double to $100-110 billion by 2030. With the country already contributing nearly 20% of global semiconductor design talent, demand for industry-ready engineers is expected to rise sharply as domestic capabilities expand.
“At IIT-M Pravartak, we’re focused on catalysing high-quality talent development in Cyber-Physical Systems. These programmes create an accessible pathway for professionals to upskill in critical semiconductor technologies aligned with national priorities,” said Shankar Raman, CEO.
PR Sivakumar, founder and CEO, Maven Silicon, said, “India is at a defining moment in its semiconductor journey. We must build talent that is immediately productive in real-world chip design environments.”
The VLSI track will cover advanced digital design, SystemVerilog and UVM-based verification, while the embedded programme will focus on processor architectures, real-time systems and system-level design.