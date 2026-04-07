IIT-M Pravartak, Maven Silicon launch semiconductor skilling programmes for professionals

Aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, the programmes combine structured online learning with hands-on labs and a capstone project, allowing participants to upskill without leaving their jobs.

Successful candidates will receive joint certification from IITM Pravartak and Maven Silicon. Admissions for the inaugural cohort will open shortly.

India’s semiconductor market, currently valued at about $52 billion, is projected to more than double to $100-110 billion by 2030. With the country already contributing nearly 20% of global semiconductor design talent, demand for industry-ready engineers is expected to rise sharply as domestic capabilities expand.