IIT-M Pravartak and SWAYAM Plus launches semiconductor industry training

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Monday informed that it has partnered with the Swayam Plus initiative of the Union Education Ministry to launch a training programme in the semi-conductor industry for students and graduates.

According to Pravartak, this skill-based training programme is intended for engineering and science students and graduates from electronics, electrical, mechanical, manufacturing and production disciplines.

“This short-term training programme will be taught at the IIT-M campus and will focus on the semi-conductor industry. It offers placement assistance for high-performing students and will make them industry-ready by skilling them with hands-on training,” a press release read.

Professor R Sarathi, dean (planning), IIT-M, said, “This programme aims to bridge the gap between idealised concepts learnt from foundational courses in engineering and the real world. Our experience indicates that there is a need to strengthen skills needed in general engineering and to build an intuition in relation to that. The content for engineering students is identified through the skill gap between engineering curriculum and practising engineer.”

The participation certificate will be issued by Swayam Plus in association with IIT-M and IITM Pravartak. Accommodation will be offered at IIT-M campus at a basic cost of Rs 650/day (including food and stay) for each student. Requests for accommodation must be made 4 days before the respective training slots begin.

Call 94983 41969 for more details or email your queries to digitalskillsacademy@iitmpravartak.net