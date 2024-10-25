IIT-M partners with French university to offer aviation safety course

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with L’Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC), a French university, to offer a first-of-its-kind course in the Indian civil aviation industry on ‘Aviation Safety Management’.

The course is supported by Airbus to enhance safety education, IIT-Madras informed on Thursday.

“This course is designed to train safety managers and experts in the air transport industry to assess and improve safety performance in the air transport system,” a release from IIT-M read.

“The first batch with a maximum of 30 seats will commence in January 2025. The last date to register is December 15. Those interested can write to dsa@iitmpravartak.net or apply through the website - https://digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in/course-details.php?courseID=285-amp;cart=, “ it noted.