IIT-M opens PG admissions for 2026–27; applications close April 27

Admissions through COAP, JAM; classes begin july

MA courses are available in English studies, development studies, economics and public policy, and MSc programmes in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Dean (Academic Courses) Prathap Haridoss said, “We offer 34 MTech programmes with internship opportunities and four MA programmes. There are 735 MTech and 100 MA seats. GATE-qualified candidates can apply and grow within our ecosystem.”

Admissions will be routed through COAP for MTech and MA, while MSc admissions will be through JAM. Classes are scheduled to commence on July 27.

Eligible students can avail assistantships of Rs 12,400/month, while select fellowships, including DAE-GF, offer Rs 35,000 with placement assurance.