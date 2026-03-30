IIT-M opens PG admissions for 2026–27; applications close April 27

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has opened applications for its postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic year, offering MTech, MSc and MA courses across engineering, sciences and humanities, with the last date set as April 27.
The institute is offering 34 MTech programmes in aerospace engineering, data science and AI, electric vehicles, robotics, semiconductor materials and ocean engineering.
MA courses are available in English studies, development studies, economics and public policy, and MSc programmes in physics, chemistry and mathematics.
Dean (Academic Courses) Prathap Haridoss said, “We offer 34 MTech programmes with internship opportunities and four MA programmes. There are 735 MTech and 100 MA seats. GATE-qualified candidates can apply and grow within our ecosystem.”
Admissions will be routed through COAP for MTech and MA, while MSc admissions will be through JAM. Classes are scheduled to commence on July 27.
Eligible students can avail assistantships of Rs 12,400/month, while select fellowships, including DAE-GF, offer Rs 35,000 with placement assurance.