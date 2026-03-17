IIT-M leads research access under ONOS

Official data from the ONOS portal showed that more than 11.3 crore scholarly research articles were downloaded across India between January and December 2025 by students, faculty members and researchers of government-funded institutions, averaging nearly one crore downloads every month.

Among all institutions nationwide, IIT-M topped the list with 40.3 lakh downloads, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which recorded 28.3 lakh downloads during the year.

Tamil Nadu universities also figured prominently among the leading users of the national research platform. Anna University recorded 7.8 lakh downloads, while Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) registered 5.3 lakh downloads. The University of Madras logged 4.1 lakh downloads, reflecting steady research engagement from the State's academic community.