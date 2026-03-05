IIT-M launches PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics; admissions open for September 2026 batch

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday announced the launch of a Postgraduate Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics, a one-year programme designed to train professionals to apply data-driven technologies to manufacturing operations and decision-making.
The diploma, offered by the institute’s Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, will commence its first batch on September 7, 2026. Applications will remain open until May 31.
The programme seeks to address the growing industry demand for professionals capable of integrating analytics and artificial intelligence with manufacturing processes to improve productivity and operational efficiency.
Highlighting the need for such specialised training, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said India’s manufacturing sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, creating a demand for professionals who can combine academic depth with industry relevance. “This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT Madras’ commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing,” he said.
Structured across three academic terms over one year, the programme carries 90 credits and blends mathematical foundations with advanced topics such as machine learning, deep learning and generative AI, alongside practical manufacturing applications.
Faculty Coordinator Raghunathan Rengaswamy said the curriculum has been designed to enable professionals to apply analytics and AI tools to real manufacturing environments.
Eligibility includes candidates with three-year or four-year undergraduate degrees in relevant disciplines such as computer science and computer applications, subject to institute admission criteria.
The programme will be delivered through a web-enabled format aimed at supporting working professionals from large and medium-scale manufacturing organisations as well as eligible graduates seeking specialised expertise in manufacturing analytics.