IIT-M launches new AI course for school teachers

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has expanded its ‘AI for All’ initiative to include school teachers from Kindergarten to Class 12 across India.

The courses are offered online through SWAYAM Plus in collaboration with IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

“Along with five existing courses, AI in Physics, Chemistry, Accounting, Cricket Analytics, and AI/ML using Python, a new course titled AI for Educators has been launched with a focus on K-12 teachers,” a release from the institute.

The courses, ranging from 25-45 hours, are free of cost, while certification can be obtained for a nominal fee through proctored exams at designated centres. Last date for registration is October 10.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said, “AI is reshaping the future of learning, and K-12 teachers play a vital role in bringing this change into classrooms. By equipping them with AI skills, we’re strengthening education and contributing to nation-building.”

Prof R Sarathi, Dean (Planning) and SWAYAM Plus Coordinator, IIT-M, added, “No prior knowledge of AI or coding is required. The courses are aligned with the National Credit Framework.”

SWAYAM Plus, an initiative of IIT-M under the Ministry of Education, currently offers over 430 online courses across sectors such as engineering, BFSI, hospitality, and IT/ITeS. More than 3.7 lakh learners have registered on the platform. Separately, IIT-M and SWAYAM Plus hosted an ‘Inclusive Education Roundtable’ recently, focusing on digital skilling and employability for persons with disabilities, followed by a visit to the Institute’s Center of Excellence showcasing assistive technologies.