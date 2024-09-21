IIT-M launches centre for diabetes research

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has launched a new research centre on diabetes to facilitate advanced research in diabetes and develop innovative technologies to address the most pressing challenges in diabetes care and associated complications.

The ‘Shankar Centre of Excellence for Diabetic Research’ was inaugurated at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Madras, in the presence of Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, Chris Hodges, US Consul General, and others. IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus awardee Subramonian Shankar has funded the project.

Addressing the event, Professor V Kamakoti said that the centre has been built to examine how technology can intervene to either prevent an illness or diagnose and treat the illness rapidly. “With diabetes being one of the most prevalent illnesses in the country, the outcome of this joint activity that will happen in this centre of excellence will be of great societal and national importance.”

Delivering the chief guest address, Chris Hodges, US Consul General, said, “I would like to see more research partnerships with American universities and more American students and faculty undertake research here at IIT Madras. This would not just be an opportunity to further research but also learn about each other.”

The centre will support 15 PhD students over the coming years as ‘Shankar Fellows’, enabling them to undertake cutting-edge research. The new centre will also foster product development, potential start-ups, and commercialization efforts aimed at transforming diabetes management and treatment.