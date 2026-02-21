IIT-M launches BS in Management and Data Science, admissions open for June 2026

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Saturday launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Management and Data Science, marking a significant step towards integrating business education with analytics-driven decision-making.
Offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), the interdisciplinary undergraduate programme is designed to equip learners with expertise in business strategy, quantitative methods and data-led problem solving. Admissions, delivery and learner support will be facilitated through IIT-M’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The first batch will commence in June 2026, with applications open until May 31.
Launching the programme, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said, “The BS in Management and Data Science reflects IIT-M’ vision of preparing learners for leadership in a data-driven world. By integrating management education with strong analytical foundations, the programme enables informed and responsible decision-making across industries.”
The programme follows a hybrid model combining recorded lectures, live tutorials and case discussions. Examinations will be held on Sundays, either at designated centres or online with remote proctoring, enabling participation by working professionals. There is no age limit or seat cap, and candidates who have completed Class 12 or equivalent are eligible. Admissions will be through an in-house qualifier or eligibility to appear for JEE Advanced.
Saji Mathew, Head, DoMS, said the course addresses industry demand for management professionals with analytics skills. Chief Guest Gangapriya Chakraverti, India Site Head and Managing Director, Ford Motor Company, described it as a business degree for the Data Age, while Rajiv C Lochan, Managing Director and CEO, Sundaram Finance Ltd., underscored the need for lifelong learning amid digital disruption.
Graduates can pursue roles ranging from business analyst and data scientist to strategy consultant and economist.