IIT-M launches BS in Management and Data Science, admissions open for June 2026

Offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), the interdisciplinary undergraduate programme is designed to equip learners with expertise in business strategy, quantitative methods and data-led problem solving. Admissions, delivery and learner support will be facilitated through IIT-M’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The first batch will commence in June 2026, with applications open until May 31.

Launching the programme, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said, “The BS in Management and Data Science reflects IIT-M’ vision of preparing learners for leadership in a data-driven world. By integrating management education with strong analytical foundations, the programme enables informed and responsible decision-making across industries.”