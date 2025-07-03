IIT-M include 10 more courses in ‘School Connect’ progprogramme

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has expanded the number of courses being offered through its ‘School Connect’ programme.

While two courses, ‘Data Science and AI’ and ‘Electronic Systems’, were offered earlier, the programme now includes 10 online hands-on certificate courses for classes 10-12 students from schools all over the country. These courses will be held for 8 weeks.

Registration has already begun for the August batch, with the last date being July 25. Register and enrol at code.iitm.ac.in/schoolconnect/

Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M, said, “Since we believe that early exposure to emerging fields can spark curiosity and shape future innovators, we’re empowering students by investing in a future-ready nation.”

The ‘School Connect’ programme is a flagship outreach initiative by Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, aimed at bridging the gap between school education and higher education. These programs will be held in 3 batches this academic year – August, October, and January – allowing schools to explore up to 3 courses annually. Each course gives students a taste of real-world disciplines before they make higher education choices.