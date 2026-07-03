IIT-M, IIT Kanpur launch India’s first UG course in cybersecurity

IIT-M’s director V Kamakoti said that cybersecurity had become central to India’s technological sovereignty and national security, requiring professionals with both academic knowledge and operational skills.

“By joining IIT Kanpur in launching this programme, IIT-M is contributing to a new model of undergraduate education that integrates academic learning with real-world practice. This initiative will create a pipeline of cybersecurity professionals who will play a vital role in securing the nation's digital future,” he added.

According to the institutes, India faces a shortage of nearly 1.5 million cybersecurity professionals as digital infrastructure expands across governance, finance, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, manufacturing and defence.