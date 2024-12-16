IIT-M, IEEE to hold 18th international meet on industrial, information systems

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Monday informed that it has partnered with IEEE to organise the 18th International Conference on Industrial and Information Systems (ICIIS 2024) from December 21-23 at its campus here.

As part of the conference, a workshop on ‘Programming with Quantum Computer’ and ‘5G/6G Wireless Networks’ will be conducted on December 21.

“This workshop will be offered in hybrid mode (online and on-campus at IIT-M) with December 20, being the last date to register. Those interested can register through – https://www.ee.iitm.ac.in/iciis2024/,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

Through this workshop, organisers aim to provide valuable insights from industry-experts to participants, who will also earn an IIT-Madras workshop participation certificate. The programming with quantum computer workshop will include topics such as quantum computing basics, Qiskit 101: Programming basics, Qiskit 102: Useful tools on quantum programming and enablers for applications, applications of quantum computing.

The 5G/6G wireless networks topic will include introduction to wireless networks, characteristics of 5G networks, 5G standards and architecture, key 5G concepts such as beamforming, network slicing, dynamic spectrum sharing, role of SDN & PV in 5G infrastructure, multi access edge compute (MEC), 5G use cases and marketplace, introduction to 6G.