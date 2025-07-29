IIT-M hosts DST-GDC I-NCUBATE program as a gamechanger for deep-tech startups

CHENNAI: Describing the DST-GDC I-NCUBATE initiative as a “national engine for translating potential into progress,” Pramod Shankar, Scientist-D, Department of Science and Technology (DST), GoI has said the program empowers Indian researchers to transform cutting-edge ideas into scalable, real-world businesses.



Speaking at a seminar hosted by IIT Madras on the DST-GDC I-NCUBATE Program, Pramod Shankar emphasised that India doesn’t lack innovation, but platforms to nurture it. “By combining mentoring, market discovery, and real-world validation, the program helps take science from the lab to the lives of people. It is not merely funding we offer, but a committed partnership to build India’s deep-tech ecosystem,” he said.

The seminar, held on July 28, brought together leaders from academia, industry, and government to review the progress of the I-NCUBATE initiative, launched jointly by DST and the Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre (GDC) at IIT Madras in 2024. “The program, structured as an eight-week bootcamp, has already supported over 40 startups from 31 universities across 15 states through its first four cohorts,” a release from the Institute said. The seminar also featured a showcase of startups, policy insights, and a panel discussion on ‘Building the Deep-Tech Nation: Talent, Technology & Trust’.

V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said the institute is fostering deep-core technology and aims to support 1,000 startups by 2032. “Our ‘One Patent a Day’ mission is already yielding 1.2 patents daily, most rooted in real-world applications,” he noted. Calling the I-NCUBATE model robust and replicable, GDC CEO Raghuttama Rao said, “We aim to cover 200 startups from all states under this program.”



