IIT-M global arm launches $7.5-million hub in Silicon Valley

“This expansion into the US represents a natural progression of IIT-M’s vision to take Indian research and innovation to the global stage,” said V Kamakoti, dean. “The Menlo Park centre will deepen collaboration with global industry leaders, academia and venture ecosystems.”

Raghunathan Rengaswamy, director, IITM Global, said “The US presence will help accelerate translational research and scale deep-tech ventures emerging from India.”

Preeti Aghalayam, dean (Global Engagement), IIT-M, said, “The initiative will create a stronger innovation corridor between India and the US, benefiting researchers, students and entrepreneurs.”

IIT-M Global CEO Thirumalai Madhavnarayan stated the centre would function as a strategic anchor for the organisation’s US operations and support the commercialisation of advanced technologies.

The foundation has also announced plans to establish a second centre on the East Coast of the US to expand its engagement with policy, financial and academic ecosystems.