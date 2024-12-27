IIT-M forges strategic partnership with Renault Nissan Tech to foster innovation and talent development

CHENNAI: In a significant move aimed at bridging the academia-industry gap, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has entered into a landmark partnership with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt. Ltd. (Renault Nissan Tech).

This collaborative endeavour is poised to revolutionise the talent development landscape and drive innovation in the automotive and technology sectors.

According to IIT-Madras, the partnership seeks to establish a robust framework for fostering talent development, knowledge exchange, and innovation.

“By leveraging each other's strengths, IIT Madras and Renault Nissan Tech aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers students, upskills professionals, and addresses the dynamic challenges of the automotive and technology landscape,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

Commenting on the partnership, Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Tech, said, "At Renault Nissan Tech, we believe that partnerships between academia and industry are pivotal for fostering innovation and nurturing future-ready talent. This collaboration with IIT Madras reinforces our shared vision of creating an ecosystem that empowers students, upskills professionals, and addresses the dynamic challenges of the automotive and technology landscape."

Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, CODE, IIT-M, added, "While Renault Nissan Tech's support through CSR initiatives, mentorship programs, and internship opportunities enhances the learning journey of our students, IIT-M, through its cutting-edge courses, upskills their workforce, equipping them to tackle emerging challenges. This collaboration strengthens the existing deep association between Renault Nissan Tech and IIT Madras."

The partnership between IIT Madras and Renault Nissan Tech is poised to have a profound impact on the talent development landscape, driving innovation and fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing.

As the automotive and technology sectors continue to evolve, this strategic partnership will play a vital role in shaping industry leaders and solutions of tomorrow.