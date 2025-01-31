IIT-M extends deadline to apply for MBA program

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) has extended the deadline to apply for the MBA Program to February 2.

“This Two-year, full-time programme is open to freshers as well as experienced candidates. Those interested can apply through the link - https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/ . Those interested can reach out to DoMS at +91 44 2257 5551 / msoffice@iitm.ac.in,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this MBA Program, professor M Thenmozhi, Head, DoMS said, “The MBA program at DoMS IIT Madras provides a diverse, learning environment. Our students are trained on foundation courses as well as in various tools and techniques. In-depth learning also happens in terms of specialized positions. The MBA program strengthens the techno-analytical ability of the students and develops their capabilities.”















