IIT-M drives reform agenda at national leadership conclave

The conclave, organised by PALS, an IIT Alumni initiative underscored IIT-M' role in shaping institutional leadership beyond its campus, with a focus on aligning curricula to industry needs and fostering outcome-based education.

Delivering the inaugural address, S Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Karnataka, stressed the need for continuous curriculum evolution and deeper industry collaboration, stating that education must move from information to transformation and away from rote learning. Prathap Haridoss, Dean-Academics, IIT-M, highlighted changing student aspirations and said industry increasingly values analytical ability over conventional academic indicators.