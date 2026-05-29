IIT-M develops injectable hydrogel that could replace weeks of fibrosis medication

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed an injectable hydrogel that could significantly alter the treatment of fibrosis and other chronic degenerative diseases by delivering drugs directly to affected tissues through a single localised dose, reducing the need for prolonged medication.
The patented technology, developed at the institute's Tissue Engineering and Biomaterials Laboratory under the Department of Biotechnology, is designed to provide sustained and controlled delivery of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drugs at the disease site.
Researchers estimate that the innovation could potentially reduce treatment costs from nearly USD 2,000–3,000 per course to about USD 300, making advanced therapies more accessible.
A key feature of the hydrogel is its composition, which combines naturally derived biomaterials sourced from silk cocoons and seaweed. The biodegradable and biocompatible material gradually breaks down in the body without leaving harmful residues while supporting tissue repair and healthy cell growth.
"Fibroproliferative diseases, including pulmonary, liver, kidney and muscle fibrosis, are linked to nearly 45 per cent of deaths globally. Existing treatments often require prolonged drug administration and are frequently unable to stop disease progression effectively at the targeted site," explained Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan of IIT-M.
According to the research team, the hydrogel remains active at the treatment site for several days and responds to inflammation levels by releasing higher drug doses when required.
"The newly developed platform converts from liquid to gel at body temperature, conforming precisely to the treatment site and reducing the need for repeated oral or systemic dosing," added research scholar Varshiny Gopinath.
The findings have been published in the peer-reviewed journals, ACS Applied Bio Materials and Materials Today Bio. Follow-up studies conducted with the University of California, San Diego, have also indicated potential applications in treating sarcopenia, an age-related loss of muscle mass for which no approved drug therapy currently exists.
IIT-M said it is exploring technology transfer, industry licensing and start-up pathways to translate the innovation into clinical use, with advanced pre-clinical studies and regulatory planning forming the next phase of development.