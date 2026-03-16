IIT-M develops ‘EduReach’ platform to take AI-powered learning to low-infra schools

Unlike conventional platforms that impose a uniform system, EduReach offers modular, open-source tools that allow institutions to adopt only the components they require, lowering implementation costs and enabling incremental digital transformation, according to WSAI.

The initiative will be further expanded under the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education, known as Bodhan AI, recently awarded by the Union Ministry of Education. The centre is expected to strengthen research and deployment of AI-driven learning systems in public education.

Funded by the BACI as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, EduReach has already demonstrated field-level impact. A customised version was deployed by the State School Education Department during the previous academic year for weekly assessments in smart classrooms across 3,860 government schools, covering more than 19 lakh students.