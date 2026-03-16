IIT-M develops ‘EduReach’ platform to take AI-powered learning to low-infra schools

CHENNAI: The Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI) at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has launched 'EduReach', a technology initiative designed to help schools gradually adopt digital learning tools without requiring extensive infrastructure upgrades.
Unlike conventional platforms that impose a uniform system, EduReach offers modular, open-source tools that allow institutions to adopt only the components they require, lowering implementation costs and enabling incremental digital transformation, according to WSAI.
The initiative will be further expanded under the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education, known as Bodhan AI, recently awarded by the Union Ministry of Education. The centre is expected to strengthen research and deployment of AI-driven learning systems in public education.
Funded by the BACI as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, EduReach has already demonstrated field-level impact. A customised version was deployed by the State School Education Department during the previous academic year for weekly assessments in smart classrooms across 3,860 government schools, covering more than 19 lakh students.
"Our goal through Bodhan AI is to develop scalable AI solutions that can be integrated into public education systems," said Mitesh Khapra, principal investigator of Bodhan AI.
Project coordinator Nandan Sudarsanam said several new features were under development, including automated question generation, interactive feedback systems and AI-enabled assessments embedded in educational videos.
IIT-M said it will soon host a workshop for educators, administrators and policymakers to demonstrate the platform and encourage wider adoption.
EduReach currently provides course management templates, analytics dashboards, role-based access systems and automated assessment tools. The platform also generates performance dashboards enabling administrators to track learning trends at the state, district and student levels.
The initiative is also being deployed through Vidya Shakti, an IIT-M CSR programme that has introduced the platform in 250 schools across two states and plans to expand to 11,000 schools by the end of the current financial year, potentially reaching 11 lakh students.