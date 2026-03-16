IIT-M develops ‘EduReach’ platform to take AI-powered learning to low-infra schools

Unlike conventional platforms that impose a uniform system, EduReach offers modular, open-source tools that allow institutions to adopt only the components they require, lowering implementation costs and enabling incremental digital transformation, according to WSAI.

The initiative will be further expanded under the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education, known as Bodhan AI, recently awarded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The centre is expected to strengthen research and deployment of AI-driven learning systems in public education.