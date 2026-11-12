IIT-M develops digital twin platform to advance autonomous shipping, maritime safety

Named SEANAV (Sea Navigation), the platform, developed by the Department of Ocean Engineering, recreates ocean conditions, vessel movements and shipping traffic in a virtual environment. It enables researchers to test navigation algorithms, evaluate collision-avoidance strategies and train both autonomous systems and human operators.

The development comes amid India’s efforts to modernise its maritime infrastructure under the Sagarmala Programme and Maritime India Vision 2030, which place emphasis on smart ports, digital technologies and safer shipping operations. The global shipping industry carries more than 80% of world trade, underlining the importance of improving navigational safety and efficiency.

Built on the Unity3D engine, SEANAV has been calibrated using a benchmark tanker measuring around 320 metres long. Its multi-sensor framework integrates inputs from LiDAR and stereo-vision cameras to detect nearby vessels and assess their positions. The system uses sensor-fusion techniques, including a Kalman filter, to improve the reliability of navigation information.

An important component of the research is DetectShips, a dataset containing 14,000 real-world ship images developed to support ship detection and classification. The researchers have also examined the performance of computer-vision models under varying lighting conditions and visual obstructions.