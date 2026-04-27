IIT-M deepens innovation push with 112 startups, 431 patents in 2025-26

This marks the second consecutive year the institute has crossed the 100-startup milestone under its ‘Startup Shatam’ mission, driven by the IITM Incubation Cell.

The latest cohort takes the total number of incubated ventures to 567, with a combined valuation exceeding Rs 74,100 crore, including two unicorns and a series of mergers and acquisitions. A defining moment for the ecosystem came with the public listing of Ather Energy, the first IPO from the IITM incubation portfolio, signalling growing market maturity among its startups.

Announcing the milestones during World IP Day celebrations, Director V Kamakoti said, “The combination of startup creation and strong patent activity demonstrates our commitment to translating research into real-world impact.”

On the intellectual property front, IIT-M has sustained its ‘one patent a day’ trajectory, with filings rising from 378 in 2023–24 to 419 in 2024–25 and 431 in 2025–26. Of the latest filings, 352 were in India and 79 international, reflecting both scale and global ambition.