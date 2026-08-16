IIT-M, CAMS renew fintech pact to drive next phase of innovation

A new MoU was signed at the IIT-M campus, marking the next phase of a collaboration launched in 2022 under the CSR programme.

CIFIL will now focus on emerging areas including AI in financial services, digital payments, blockchain and tokenisation, cybersecurity, regulatory technology, WealthTech, InsurTech, digital lending, data analytics and financial inclusion. The lab will also expand research and develop intellectual property, facilitate technology transfer and support commercialisation of research-led solutions. It will strengthen support for fintech startups through mentoring, faculty expertise, industry networks, research collaborations and innovation challenges.

“CIFIL was established to create this intersection between industry experience and academic exploration,” CAMS managing director Anuj Kumar said. “The renewed partnership will foster an environment where ideas could become solutions for the financial services ecosystem.”