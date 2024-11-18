IIT-M and University of Minnesota study finds oral contraceptives don't affect blood pressure during exercise

CHENNAI: Researchers from IIT Madras and the University of Minnesota, US, have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the impact of oral contraceptives on blood pressure in young women who engage in dynamic exercises.

According to IIT-M, a recent study published in the prestigious American journal of physiology - regulatory, integrative and comparative physiology, has found that oral contraceptive use and natural fluctuations in ovarian hormones do not influence blood pressure during lower body exercise.

The research team, comprising experts from IIT Madras and the University of Minnesota, investigated the effects of oral contraceptives on the Exercise Pressor Reflex (EPR), a phenomenon where exercise increases blood pressure due to increased sympathetic nerve activity.

"Oral contraceptives or birth control pills are widely used by women to prevent pregnancy, reduce acne, menstrual cramps, and risk of ovarian cysts. Our study aimed to understand how these contraceptives affect blood pressure during exercise,” said Ninitha AJ, Assistant Professor at IIT-M and a key member of the research team.

The study's findings assume significance in light of a previous study by Martin and colleagues, which revealed that around 70 per cent of female athletes took oral contraceptives at some point in their career.

Manda Keller Ross, Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA, and co-author of the study, emphasised, "Despite the widespread use of oral contraceptives, we have limited information on how they impact blood pressure responses in women across their lifespan. Our next step will be to investigate if the EPR contributes to cardiovascular risk in menopausal females."

The Exercise Pressor Reflex (EPR) is a critical mechanism that increases blood flow from the heart to skeletal muscle during exercise. While EPR is known to be greater in males compared to premenopausal females, it is also exaggerated in individuals with cardiovascular disease.

The study's outcomes provide valuable insights into the relationship between oral contraceptives, exercise, and blood pressure, paving the way for further research on cardiovascular health in women.