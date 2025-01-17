IIT-M and CMC-Vellore unveil affordable robot for hand rehabilitation

CHENNAI: Researchers from IIT-Madras and Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore have collaborated to develop a revolutionary, cost-effective, and portable robot, dubbed 'PLUTO' (Plug and Train Robot), designed to facilitate hand rehabilitation.

This innovative device, licensed and commercialised by Thryv Rehab Solutions through the Technology Transfer Office-TTO ICSR, IIT Madras, addresses a significant void in the current rehabilitation market, offering an affordable and adaptable solution for clinical and home settings, according to IIT-Madras.

“PLUTO has already benefited over 1,000 patients in the last four years, demonstrating its efficacy in delivering intense therapy and rendering rehabilitation accessible. This indigenous robot has been tested in Indian homes, showcasing its potential to transform the paradigm of hand rehabilitation,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

“The device's modular design, incorporating recyclable materials and energy-efficient processes, minimises production costs, environmental impact, and waste. Its adaptability eliminates the need for multiple devices, supporting sustainable healthcare innovation. Key features of PLUTO includes, cost-effectiveness, portability, adaptability, accessibility,” the release added.

Professor Sujatha Srinivasan, Head of the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development at IIT-M, underscored the imperative need for affordable assistive technologies.

"PLUTO provides an affordable and accessible solution for patients with post-stroke conditions, enabling timely and consistent therapy at home or bedside, thereby enhancing recovery outcomes and reducing dependency on caregivers," she emphasised.

With PLUTO, IIT Madras and CMC Vellore have successfully translated academic research into a product that benefits the common man, exemplifying the power of collaborative innovation.