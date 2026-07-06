ICF Engineer killed as Tree falls on bike

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old senior engineer with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) was killed on Monday (July 6) evening after a tree fell on his motorcycle near New Avadi Road.
The deceased has been identified as Jayavel (59), a resident of Sivalingapuram in Korattur. He was working as a senior engineer at ICF, police said.
According to police, Jayavel was returning home after work when the incident happened.
Preliminary investigations revealed that when he reached near the junction of ICF Road and New Avadi Road, a huge roadside tree was uprooted by a sudden gust of wind and fell directly on him.
Jayavel sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Passersby who witnessed the incident alerted the police.
ICF police rushed to the scene, recovered Jayavel's body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.