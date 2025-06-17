ICF Chennai to manufacture sleeper variants of Vande Bharat trains soon

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai will soon be working towards manufacturing and supplying Vande Bharat trains with seating facilities, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Earlier, ICF had been tasked with the job of producing 97 trains and of now 88 trains have been delivered. The remaining nine would reach completion within the current financial year.

Following this, ICF will collaborate with Bharat Earth Movers to manufacture and deliver nine Vande Bharat trains with sleeper facilities. In the next financial year, production will begin on 24 additional sleeper variants.

The Railway Board has placed an initial order with ICF for 50 Vande Bharat sleeper trains in the first phase, comprising 16 and 24 coach configurations. It may be noted that this initiative is part of the Indian Railways' broader plan to operate 400 Vande Bharat trains on key routes nationwide.