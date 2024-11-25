IAS officer J Radhakrishnan warns public of fake Facebook profile operating in his name

CHENNAI: Additional chief secretary to government J Radhakrishnan on Monday appealed to the public not to fall for scams or respond to messages claiming to be from him as there is a fake Facebook profile that was operating in his name.

He also said that efforts are on to shut it down, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The person operating the fake profile misused the IAS officer's name and photograph and requested for money from his followers claiming it was to help a friend who was a CRPF personnel.

After noticing suspicious activity on a Facebook account functioning in his name, Dr J Radhakrishnan put out a message on social media warning the public not to fall for such scams and lose money.

He also said that he is planning to alert the police about this issue and take down the fake profile.