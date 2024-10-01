IAF airshow mock drill hits flight schedule at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The arrival and departure of the flights in Chennai airport were rescheduled on Tuesday following the mock drill ahead of the IAF air show.

The flight operations in the Chennai airport will be stopped from 1.45 pm till 3.15 pm on Tuesday following the mock drill by the Indian Air Force for the Air show which is scheduled on October 6 at Marina beach.

The 15 flights which were scheduled to depart from Chennai to Singapore, Dhaka, Jaffna, and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad were rescheduled to depart from Chennai after 3.20 pm.

Similarly, the flights which supposed to arrive in Chennai from Jaffna, Colombo, Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Siradi, Madurai and Delhi would arrive in Chennai after 3.15 pm.

A total of 25 flights were rescheduled on Tuesday and the airport officials requested the airline to inform the passengers clearly regarding the rescheduled timings and passengers are also asked to get a confirmation from the concerned airline before visiting the airport.