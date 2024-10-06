IAF air show: 25 flight services affected at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force's mega air show led to significant disruptions of flight services at the Chennai airport today, with several flights being diverted, cancelled or rescheduled.

Flight operations at the airport were suspended for two hours owing to the 11 am-1 pm event at the Marina beach.

Three incoming flights from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Delhi were diverted to the Bengaluru and Coimbatore airports while three Air India flights were cancelled.

The diverted flights are:

A Malaysian Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur with 231 passengers; was diverted to Bengaluru

An Air India flight from Singapore with 188 passengers; was diverted to Bengaluru

An Air India flight from Delhi with 167 passengers; diverted to Coimbatore

The cancelled flights are:

An Air India flight to Bengaluru (was scheduled for 1:20 pm)

An Air India flight to Coimbatore (was scheduled for 1:25 pm)

- An Air India flight from Mumbai (was scheduled for 12:05 pm)

Furthermore, 19 flights were rescheduled --- they included 10 incoming flights from cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, and Port Blair, and 9 outgoing flights to destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Delhi, and Goa.

Although information was given in advance, the disruptions caused inconvenience to many travellers but, airport authorities ensured that necessary arrangements were made to minimize the impact.

The IAF's Mega Air Show, which showcased aerial stunts and aerobatic performances, was a key event organised as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.